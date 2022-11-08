Public invited to meetings planned to update Newton comprehensive plan

Newton County is currently updating its Comprehensive Plan for the years 2023 to 2028 and it needs the public's help.

The Comprehensive Plan serves as a planning and decision-making tool and guide for local government officials, property owners, and community leaders on the outcomes desired to come to fruition at the end of the 20-year visioning horizon for Newton County.

Based on input from the public and local stakeholders, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and the Newton County Board of Commissioners, the plan identifies needs and opportunities, goals and policies, land use practices, and an implementation framework for the key elements of the Comprehensive Plan.

The planning process begins with a series of district community meetings as follows:

• District 1 – Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Eastridge Church of Covington, 14200 Hwy. 36, Covington Ga 30016.

• District 5 – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Newton County Water Resources building, AKA Cornish Creek Reservoir/Lake Varner, 11905 Alcovy Road, Covington Ga 30014

• District 4 - Monday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the Nelson Heights Community Center, 7200 Lassiter St SW, Covington, Ga 30014



• District 3 – Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Almon Community Center, 65 Mt. Tabor Road, Covington, Ga 30014.

• District 2- Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Zion Baptist Church, 7037 Hwy. 212, Covington, Ga 30016

Residents can attend any of these meetings/charrettes, regardless of which district they live in, and anyone can attend multiple meetings.



Residents are also asked to complete a survey, which can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VS97XRF.