UPDATE: Primary ballots filling up in Newton races for Congress, state, county posts

Qualifying for the May 24 primaries for county, state and federal elected offices began Monday and runs through Friday, March 11, at noon.

Among those qualifying on the first day, Monday, March 7, were incumbents U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, who is seeking a ninth term; Democratic District 43 State Sen. Tonya Anderson; Democratic county commissioners J.C. Henderson, who is seeking a seventh term, and Demond Mason; Democratic county school board member Shakila Henderson-Baker; and Republican school board members Trey Bailey and Abigail Coggin.

According to information from each county political party:

—Republican qualifying for county offices is set for Canaan Baptist Church, 5581 Salem Road, Covington, today and Thursday, March 9-10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, March 11, 9 a.m.-noon.

—Democratic qualifying for county offices will be at Covington Municipal Airport, 14100 Ga. Hwy. 142 , today, March 9, 1 p.m.-6 p.m..; and Friday, March 11, 9 a.m.-noon.

Qualifying for state and federal offices was being done at the State Capitol building in Atlanta.

The Newton County Democratic Party and the candidates reported those qualifying through Monday had included:

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 2: Demond Mason (I).

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 4: J.C. Henderson (I).

• Newton County School Board, District 3: Shakila Henderson-Baker (I).

However, information from the Democratic Party was only current through mid-afternoon Monday. The list may not include those who qualified after 3 p.m.

According to the Newton County Republican Party and the candidates, qualifiers so far have included:

• Newton County Board of Commissioners, District 4: Scotty Scoggins.

• Newton County School Board, District 1: Trey Bailey (I).

• Newton County School Board, District 5: Abigail Coggin (I).

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, those who had qualified through 10:30 a.m. today for state and federal offices in districts representing Newton County included:

U.S. House, District 4, Republican: Jonathan Chavez, Conyers.

U.S. House, District 4, Democrat: Hank Johnson (I), Stonecrest.

U.S. House, District 10, Republican: Timothy Barr, Watkinsville; Paul Broun, Athens; David Curry, Monticello; Vernon Jones, Watkinsville; Marc McMain, Monroe; Alan Sims, Winder; and Mitchell Swan, Good Hope.

U.S. House, District 10, Democrat: Phyllis Hatcher, Conyers.

State Senate District 17, Republican: Brett Mauldin, Madison; Ryan Millsap, Social Circle.

State Senate District 17, Democrat: Kacy Morgan, Madison.

State Senate District 43, Democrat: Tonya Anderson (I), Lithonia.

State House District 113, Democrat: Billie Boyd-Cox, Covington; Sharon Henderson (I), Covington.

State House District 114, Republican: Tim Fleming, Covington; Wendell McNeal, Madison.

State House District 114, Democrat: Malcolm Adams, Oxford.

At least four other Republicans and two other Democrats have indicated they will qualify for the 10th Congressional District seat which is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who is running for Secretary of State.



Other candidates have said they plan to run in State Senate District 17, including incumbent Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough; State House District 43, where Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, is the incumbent; and in Newton County Board of Commissioners Districts 2 and 4.

Those needing more information about requirements for qualifying as an independent or political body candidate should contact the Secretary of State Elections Division at 404-656-2871 or the Newton County Elections Supervisor at 770-784-2055.



* (I) denotes an incumbent office-holder.