Porterdale, Oxford taking COVID-19 precautions

The Cities of Porterdale and Oxford have closed their city halls starting today out of concern about the spread of COVID-19.

In Oxford, officials announced Monday afternoon that city hall will be closed through at least next Friday, but the city will remain open.

“Effective immediately, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city hall office will be closed through at least March 27, but the City of Oxford is still open for business,” the city said in a statement.

The city said citizens who need assistance can call (770)786-7004 or submit an email to comments@oxfordgeorgia.org and receive a response within 30 minutes when the inquiry is made between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Inquiries received after 4:30 will be answered the following business day.

The city also said that trash and recycling will be picked up on their regular schedules this week and that utility payments can be made through its online bill pay service, placed in the drop box at city hall or mailed to: City of Oxford, 110 West Clark Street, 30054.

According to the statement, Oxford’s scheduled work session on March 23 will be available to citizens by teleconference only to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Instructions for accessing the meeting will be sent out later this week.

In Porterdale, officials said Monday that the city is closing public access to all city facilities.

“The City of Porterdale is increasing measures to protect the health and safety of out citizen-customers and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic/public health emergency. The City of Porterdale is closing public access to all city of government facilities effective March 17, 2020. The closures will remain in effect until the situation will be reevaluated,” the city said in a statement announcing the closures.

According to the statement, all city operations, including police, water/sewer, sanitation and key infrastructure will continue functioning.

“City hall services, including utilities and permitting can be taken care of online, using the drop box in front of city hall and by phone 770-786-2217. Please send your emails to info@cityofporterdale.com and your requests will be sent to the appropriate staff member,” the statement said.

According to the statement, facilities closed include the city’s playgrounds.

“All playground equipment can no longer be used until further notice to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.”

From the statement: “The steps taken by the City of Porterdale are being done in response to the pandemic. The city encourages residents to follow all of the directives given by the Center for Disease Control and the local Public/Emergency Agencies.”