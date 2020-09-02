By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Poll finds Trump building lead over Biden in Georgia
Former vice president holds narrow edge among women voters
Biden, Trump
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, is now trailing President Donald Trump, right, in the polls. (Photos by Associated Press)
ATLANTA — President Donald Trump has opened up a lead on Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Georgia, according to the first poll released since last week’s Republican National Convention.
In a survey of 500 likely Georgia voters conducted by Landmark Communications for Atlanta’s WSB-TV, Trump led Biden 47.9% to 40.5%. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen received the support of 9.3% of the respondents.
A series of earlier Georgia polls had shown Trump and Biden in a dead heat, with their support within those polls’ margin of error. The Landmark poll’s margin of error was 4.4%.
Trump held a decisive lead among older voters participating in the poll, with 56.3% of voters ages 65 and older preferring Trump to 36.5% for Biden.
Biden held a narrower lead over Trump among the youngest voters, with 42.9% of voters ages 18 to 39 supporting Biden to 36.9% for Trump.
In the middle-aged group, voters ages 40 to 64, Trump led Biden 47.7% to 42.1%.
Trump was the overwhelming favorite among white voters in Georgia, 70.8% to 21.3% for Biden. Biden drew an even larger majority of Black voters’ support, 78.1% to 6.9% for Trump.
Broken down by gender, Trump held a huge lead among Georgia men, 53.5% to 33.5% for Biden. Biden held a narrower lead among women, 46.5% to 43.1%.

The poll was conducted Aug. 29-31, two to four days following the end of the Republican convention.