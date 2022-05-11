Piedmont Newton acquires surgical robot

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital announced it recently launched a robotic-assisted surgery program. The new da Vinci Xi Robotic Surgical System at Piedmont Newton will enable surgeons to perform a range of minimally invasive procedures that can be easier than traditional surgeries on patients, often with superior results.

Urologist Dr. Mohabe Anthony Vinson performed the first robotic-assisted surgery at Piedmont Newton, a prostatectomy.

“Although I typically care for patients at Piedmont Newton Hospital, I previously performed urological robotic surgeries at another facility,” Vinson said. “I’m glad to be able to offer my patients these minimally invasive services closer to home.”

The da Vinci robot allows Vinson and other surgeons to perform complex procedures with incredible precision. Its instruments offer surgeons a greater range of motion than their hands alone. The system also has a 3D camera that provides a high-definition, magnified view of areas of concern. These features mean that surgeons only need to make small incisions, which translates to less time in the hospital, shorter recovery periods overall and less pain and scarring for patients.

“We are always looking for opportunities to bring the latest and greatest medical technology to Covington,” said David Kent, chief executive officer of Piedmont Newton. “The new robot will enable us to provide care close to home for patients whose best option is robotic-assisted surgery.”

The da Vinci system can be used for gynecological surgeries such as hysterectomies, general surgeries such as hernia repairs, urological surgeries such as prostatectomies and much more.

To make an appointment with your doctor to discuss whether you are a candidate for robotic-assisted surgery, visit piedmont.org.