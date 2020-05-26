Piedmont Academy honors Class of 2020 with drive-through parade

MONTICELLO, Ga. — On Friday, May 22, the Piedmont Academy graduating class of 2020 was recognized with a senior parade. This will definitely be a year to go down in the history books as the memories for this senior class were affected by a worldwide pandemic. During the past three months, the senior class has finished the school year with online classes and has missed out on several senior traditions.

The seniors would normally be walking the school hallways, planning senior skip day, hosting breakfast with their little buddy, finishing up with spring athletics and being recognized at the end of the season sports banquet, and wrapping up the school year with the traditional senior prank. Instead, this year the seniors lined up their cars at the school while family members gathered at the Jasper County Recreation Department to cheer on the graduating class. The senior parade was led by the Jasper County Sheriff, Donnie Pope, and many signs of support lined the parade route.

The senior parade was a great way for the senior class to come together to reconnect and for the parents and school to pay a special tribute to the graduating class.

Piedmont Academy will graduate 23 seniors at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cougar Stadium.

Photos from Friday's senior parade can be seen below: