Passing motorists pull injured wreck victim from burning vehicle near Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ga. — A Monticello woman has some good Samaritans to thank for freeing her from her wrecked, burning vehicle in rural southeast Newton County Sunday afternoon.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the incident that occurred just after 4 p.m. Sunday, said spokesperson Caitlin Jett.

The victim, identified as Elliuna Ammons, was in critical condition at Grady Hospital in Atlanta Monday after some passing motorists stopped to help and two freed her from the vehicle on Henderson Mill Road, Jett said.

Ammons was transported by helicopter to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with apparent severe burns.

Deputies responded to the area near the Jasper County line after receiving a report of a single vehicle accident with injuries, a report stated.

“Upon arrival of units, it was discovered the victim was traveling south on Henderson Mill Road and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and strike a tree,” the report stated.

“The vehicle then became engulfed with flames as the victim was still trapped inside. The victim was extricated by other (motorists) who stopped to help.

“The (victim’s) injuries were severe in nature, so no statement was obtained from the victim,” the report stated.

A woman who said she witnessed the wreck’s aftermath before first-responders arrived told The Covington News her husband and another man were able to pull the driver from the burning vehicle after the victim’s legs were trapped.

She said others who came upon the wreck tried to use water in bottles and coolers to douse the flames but were unable to put it out completely.

No other information was immediately available.