Nominations open for late Newton County judge's successor

COVINGTON, Ga. — A person already familiar to voters has been nominated to fill the Superior Court judge’s seat left vacant by the July 1 death of Horace Johnson Jr.

Covington resident Cheveda McCamy said she has been nominated for the vacant seat to succeed Johnson, who died July 1 after 18 years as Superior Court judge in the circuit that includes Newton and Walton counties.

The state Judicial Nominating Commission announced Wednesday it was seeking nominations of those interested in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit judgeship by Thursday, July 30.

The Commission will invite applications from the nominees by Aug. 7 and recommend a “short list” of finalists to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will appoint Johnson’s successor either from the Commission’s list or his own.

Superior Court judges preside over all criminal felony trials and have exclusive jurisdiction over divorces, among other legal matters, according to information from the Alcovy Circuit.

McCamy serves as chief assistant district attorney for the Flint Judicial Circuit, which includes Henry County.

She narrowly lost to Covington attorney Robert Stansfield in a nonpartisan election June 9 for the chance to advance to an Aug. 11 runoff against Jeffrey Foster for retiring Judge Eugene Benton’s seat.

The nominee originally ran for Johnson’s seat after Johnson announced a bid for election to the Georgia Supreme Court earlier this year.

However, Johnson later chose to seek re-election as Superior Court judge in the June 9 election and McCamy qualified for the position Benton was giving up — one of five Superior Court judge seats in the Alcovy Circuit.

The Commission’s announcement said nominations — and the email address of the nominee — should be submitted by email to nominations@robbinsfirm.com or by letter to Judicial Nominating Commission, c/o Vincent Russo, 500 14th Street N.W., Atlanta, GA 30318.

Nominees wishing to apply then must download the application package at jnc.georgia.gov/application and send it to the Commission by Aug. 7 at nominations@robbinsfirm.com or by mail to Judicial Nominating Commission, c/o Vincent Russo, 500 14th Street N.W., Atlanta, GA 30318.

“Applicants selected for an interview will be notified of the date, time, and location of their interview,” the announcement stated.

“The Commission will select and recommend to the governor a short list from those applicants interviewed and found to be ‘qualified’ or ‘well qualified’ for this position.”

The appointment will be the second in a matter of months Kemp has made to a Alcovy Circuit Superior Court judgeship.

Kemp named former District Attorney Layla Zon to replace Judge Samuel Ozburn, who retired in April after 24 years on the bench.