No injuries reported in house fire

COVINGTON, Ga. – No one was injured following a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in the city limits of Covington.

Around 3:30 p.m., a fire engulfed a residence on Smith Street. Firefighters with the Covington Fire Department (CFD) and emergency personnel were on-scene within minutes and were able to extinguish the fire.

CFD Fire Chief Joe Doss told The Covington News on-site that the structure was a “total loss,” but that, thankfully, no one was injured.

“Nobody’s hurt. Everybody’s here,” Doss said. “We’re all talking about it. We’re thankful for that.”

The cause of the fire is unknown. According to Doss, that will not be known for “a while.”

Smith Street was closed for oncoming traffic following the fire and is expected to be re-opened later today.