Newton's Access Road bridge to be closed for 10 months beginning Monday

Starting Monday, Sept. 20, the eastbound and westbound lanes at the bridge on Access Road, located east of Almon Road, will be closed with the bridge likely closed for the next 10 months, the Newton County Sheriff's Office announced.

The following alternate routes are suggested until the bridge reopens:

• I-20 eastbound and westbound lanes

• Eastbound traffic heading to the city of Covington can take Crowell Road to east Brown Bridge Road then to Turner Lake

• To gain access to the other side of the bridge, travel north on Almon Road, east on Mt. Tabor, south on Cook Road, west on Old Atlanta Highway, then south on Old Oxford Road.

All travelers should avoid the area as it will be congested. Alternate routes will be marked with detour signs.

"We advise all travelers to begin utilizing the above alternate routes prior to the closure of the bridge," a news release stated.

For any questions, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877.

The public will be notified of any changes to the bridge closure.