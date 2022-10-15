ELECTION 2022: Newton voters to decide on renewing 1% SPLOST

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Special Election on the General Election ballot will allow Newton voters to decide if they want to renew the current SPLOST to fund capital projects countywide for another six years.

Voters will decide whether the current 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) should remain in place in Newton County through 2029 to fund capital outlay projects for the Newton County government and the six city governments.

Renewal of the SPLOST is estimated to generate $108 million with Newton County receiving 78% of the proceeds and the six cities dividing the remaining 22%.

Here are breakdowns of each county and cities’ governments planned projects:

NEWTON COUNTY

• $21 million for roadwork, including widening of Brown Bridge Road;

• $12 million for construction of four new recreation facilities, including a new “community waterpark,” an enrichment center for the county Senior Services department, and parks in both southwest Newton and commission District 5, which covers northeast Newton;

• $8 million for renovations to the historic R.L. Cousins High School building on Geiger Street;

• $4.65 million for county Fire Services improvements;

• $4.5 million for improvements at existing parks and walking trails countywide;

• $1.07 million for expansion of the Animal Services facility on Lower River Road;

• $900,000 for the library system.

COVINGTON

• Road, street and bridge projects, $17.3 million;

OXFORD

• Water and sewer capital improvements, $1.5 million;

• Public safety facilities, vehicles and equipment, $250,000;

• Road improvements and paving, $675,000;

• Parks and recreation, $398,000.

PORTERDALE

• Public works vehicles and equipment, $162,000

• Road, street and bridge projects, $400,000;

• Buy replacement police vehicles, $240,000;

• Public works water and sewer projects, $500,000;

• Build an office for public works department and a larger city hall, $818,000.

NEWBORN

• Road, street and bridge projects, $372,000;

• Public facilities, $248,000;

• Parks and recreation, $165,000;

• Library, $41,000

MANSFIELD

• Road, street and bridge projects, $540,000;

SOCIAL CIRCLE

• Transportation improvements, $6,100.