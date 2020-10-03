Newton sheriff's office seeking information on missing teen

COVINGTON, Ga. -- The Newton County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a girl reported as missing since mid-week from her home in Covington.

Briyana Thompson, 16, left her home on Vilote Fern Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Her direction of travel and clothing description were unknown, the sheriff's office reported.

She is described as Black, 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds. She may be in the Griffin Lane area of Covington, the sheriff's office reported.

Those with information about Briyana are urged to contact Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1515.