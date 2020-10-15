Newton sheriff's lieutenant retires after 40 years in law enforcement

COVINGTON, Ga. — Lt. Paul Gunter of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office retired on Sept. 30 with 40 years of law enforcement experience and the last 30 years with the Covington Police Department and Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunter served 18 years with the Newton County Sheriff's Office as the NCSO training coordinator, employee certification manager and chaplain. He has more than 3,600 hours of training in the field of law enforcement.

He is a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council Certified Instructor and a member of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Chaplain’s Division.



