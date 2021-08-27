Newton sheriff elected secretary-treasurer of Georgia Sheriffs’ Association

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown was elected as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association (GSA) during the annual summer training conference, sponsored by the GSA, held on Jekyll Island from Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.

Brown’s elected position as Secretary-Treasurer has paved the way for him to become President, as he will begin to ascend the ranks within the GSA.

Prior to becoming President, he will have the opportunity to serve as 2nd Vice President and 1st Vice President of the GSA.

“I am honored to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association. God continues to bless me with amazing opportunities in my law enforcement career,” said Brown. “I look forward to continuing my work with the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association and assisting the committee in advancing the association to a whole new level of 21st-century law enforcement and community achievement.”

Throughout his tenure in law enforcement, Brown has received countless achievement awards, accolades, and distinctions in recognition of his service and community involvement. He has served as the Region 2 Vice President of the GSA for eight years in addition to serving as the organization's chaplain. Additionally, he serves on the Georgia Probation Subcommittee for the Council of Criminal Justice Reform, the Board of Directors of the Newton County Salvation Army, and the Executive Board of the Georgia Piedmont Technical College. He was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board in 2020.

“We are pleased to have Sheriff Brown as the newly-elected Secretary-Treasurer of the Georgia Sheriff's Association,” said GSA Executive Director Terry Norris. “His many years of experience in the Sheriff’s Office, coupled with his effectiveness as a listener and problem solver, will greatly enhance the continued success of the Association.”

The GSA, which was formed in 1954, provides a variety of activities and services, such as the annual training events for Georgia sheriffs and related personnel; advocacy at the Georgia General Assembly for tough crime control measures and laws that promote professionalism and enhanced effectiveness of the Office of Sheriff; and sponsor of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes, which provides full-time residential care for the abused, abandoned, and neglected children in the state.

The mission of the GSA is to promote and further professionalize the Office of Sheriff in order to enhance public safety throughout Georgia. Membership in the organization is comprised of Georgia's 159 elected sheriffs.