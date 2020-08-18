Newton physician urges parents to keep children's vaccinations up to date

The COVID-19 pandemic has vaccines on most minds, and Piedmont Healthcare is urging parents to think about immunizations and well-child exams.

Vaccines help immunize children against potentially life-threatening diseases and have been tested to ensure they are safe and effective, according to a news release from Piedmont.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and Dr. Samira L. Brown, M.D., of Piedmont Physicians Covington Pediatrics, is encouraging parents to ensure their children are up to date with their vaccinations, the release stated.

“I know parents and guardians are working through how to keep their children healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brown said.

“I also want them to be thinking about how to keep their children healthy against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which we have also seen outbreaks of in recent years.”

In addition to measles and whooping cough, childhood immunizations protect against chickenpox, diphtheria, polio, tetanus, mumps and others.

“These are highly contagious diseases, and we have vaccines for preventing them,” Brown said. “Parents need to make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations to help protect them from infection.”

The CDC publishes an immunization schedule outlining at which age — from birth to 18 — children and young adults should receive specific vaccinations or boosters.

A child’s pediatrician or family physician can also provide a copy of the current immunization schedule.

“Childhood immunizations are one of the best ways a parent can help protect their child from severe illness,” Brown said.

“Speak with your child’s doctor to address any concerns or questions you may have. We recognize that this is a stressful time for everyone, and we want to help you understand how and why vaccinations are so important.”

Those wanting to schedule an appointment with Brown can call 770-784-3980 or book an appointment online at www.piedmont.org.

Brown is accepting new patients and is also available for virtual visits, the release stated.