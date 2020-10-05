Newton NAACP hosting virtual forum for county commission candidates

The Newton Branch of the NAACP is set to host a virtual candidate forum for candidates for Newton County Board of Commissioners District 1 and District 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

District 1 candidates are Republican incumbent Stan Edwards and Democratic challenger Catalata Hardeman.

District 5 candidates are Republican incumbent Ronnie Cowan and Democratic challenger Dorothy Piedrahita.

The event will be broadcast online and by phone using the Zoom meeting platform.

According to a notice on the branch's Facebook page, the link to the meeting online is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83221674515.

Link by phone by calling: 1-929-205-6099.

Meeting ID: 832 2167 4515

Passcode: 535510

For more information, email ncnaacp.politicalaction@gmail.com.