By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton NAACP hosting virtual forum for county commission candidates
Voter sticker

The Newton Branch of the NAACP is set to host a virtual candidate forum for candidates for Newton County Board of Commissioners District 1 and District 5 Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m.

District 1 candidates are Republican incumbent Stan Edwards and Democratic challenger Catalata Hardeman.

District 5 candidates are Republican incumbent Ronnie Cowan and Democratic challenger Dorothy Piedrahita.

The event will be broadcast online and by phone using the Zoom meeting platform.

According to a notice on the branch's Facebook page, the link to the meeting online is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83221674515

Link by phone by calling: 1-929-205-6099.

Meeting ID: 832 2167 4515

Passcode: 535510

For more information, email ncnaacp.politicalaction@gmail.com.