Newton man charged in connection with Gilmer County murder

The GBI said it has arrested a Newton County resident on charges related to an investigation into the murder of a woman in Gilmer County April 20.

Calvin Harvard, 28, whose address is listed in jail records as Mansfield, was charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property in relation to the murder of Bethlehem resident Rossana Delgado, 37, in Cherry Log.

Harvard was being held without bond in the Newton County jail after his Thursday, April 29, arrest.

Additional charges are expected against Harvard, and additional arrests are anticipated, a GBI news release stated.

A white Ford F150 and white Buick Regal belonging to two of five suspects in the murder of Delgado and her red Ford Focus have been recovered, the GBI stated.

All three vehicles are being processed for evidence in this investigation.

Five suspects were still at large, and the GBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a woman in a photo taken from a video, the release stated.

The suspects wanted in connection with the murder are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

It is believed that the four suspects plus a fifth suspect, that has yet to be identified, may no longer be in Georgia, the release stated.

Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda, and is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals, the release stated.

The GBI discovered the victim after the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log and contacted the state agency.

Delgado was reported as a missing person in Barrow County on April 16, and was last seen in DeKalb County the same day.