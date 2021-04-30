Newton lagging behind some neighbors in COVID-19 vaccinations

COVINGTON, Ga. — New numbers show Newton County is lagging behind — sometimes far behind — some neighboring counties but is slightly ahead of others in the share of its residents being vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 18% of eligible Newton County residents — almost 34,000 — had received at least one dose of the three COVID-19 vaccines and about 14% had been fully vaccinated through Tuesday, April 27, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

The Department’s statistics also showed female Newton residents were more likely than males to get vaccinated, with 21% of women and only 15% of men receiving at least one dose.

In contrast to Newton, 22% of eligible residents in Gwinnett and Rockdale counties, and 24% of Morgan County residents, had received their first doses.

Yet, Newton was not alone in its relative hesitancy as other neighboring counties have been vaccinated in similar or lower rates than Newton.

Butts County had only vaccinated 15%; Jasper County 17%; Henry County 18% and Walton County 19% through April 27.

Oconee and Fayette counties’ residents were getting jabbed at the highest rates in Georgia, with Oconee residents at a 34% rate and Fayette residents at 32%.

On the other end of the spectrum: Only 15% of Clayton County’s eligible residents and 16% of Barrow County residents have received one dose.

County elected leaders, such as County Commissioner J.C. Henderson, had suggested the Newton County mass vaccination site at Georgia Piedmont Technical College in Covington be opened to walk-in patients as well as appointments to encourage residents to receive the vaccine.

On Tuesday, April 27, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments chose to do as Henderson suggested after seeing demand slow down.

Dr. Audrey Arona, director of the three counties’ departments, said anyone hesitant about taking the shot because of health concerns could take comfort in the government’s reaction to problems reported with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

She noted that the Food & Drug Administration and CDC recommended its use be stopped April 13 despite only about six cases of blood clots being reported out of 6 million doses given.

“They care more about safety than anything,” Arona said.

The two agencies also recommended it be made available again April 23 after determining it could be administered safely.

A total of 15 cases had been reported and all occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59, with a median age of 37 years, according to information from the FDA.

Arona also noted that county residents as young as 15 became eligible in early April which will increase the rate of vaccinations, she said.

“I think this site is going to be a very, very, very busy site throughout the summer,” she said.

She said different parts of the population appear to have more hesitancy about the vaccine than others.

The department was planning an educational campaign for groups and geographic areas of the three counties with low rates of vaccinations, Arona said.

Many people also have not received the vaccine because of a lack of access to it. The department was making available mobile teams that could administer the vaccines to large groups or organizations such as churches, daycares, or schools, she said.