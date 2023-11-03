Newton High hosts regional job fair

COVINGTON, Ga. — Over 100 job seekers attended the Newton-Walton Fall Regional Job Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Newton High School.

The annual job fair is part of a collaboration between Newton County Industrial Development Authority (NCIDA) and Development Authority of Walton County (DAWC). It is also a part of each workforce initiatives Connect Newton and Walton Works.

DAWC’s workforce development director Dessa Morris described the event as a “rewarding afternoon and evening.”

“The job fair was informative and impactful. Several companies said it was the best one yet. That was hard to hear since Walton hosted the regional job fair this past spring. Seriously, we look to get better each time we host this event,” Morris said. “The sole purpose is to connect local people with local careers. The participating companies were pleased, and the attendees left excited about the prospect of starting or upgrading their careers.”

Twenty businesses were represented at Oct. 24’s job fair. Archer Aviation, Dart Container, City of Covington, City of Monroe and Piedmont Newton Healthcare were among the industries present.

Asher Dozier, vice president of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, posted his thoughts to his LinkedIn account.

“Working in workforce development can be so fulfilling,” Dozier’s post read. “Seeing people realize that they can obtain great careers, many of which they didn’t even know existed, is the highlight every time we host one of these events.”

The regional job fair has taken place since 2018 with Newton and Walton counties rotating hosting the spring and fall events.

Previously, Newton County’s job fair was generally hosted at the Covington Municipal Airport. However, this year's event was held at Newton High.

That adjustment was intentional, according to Morris.

“Job fairs can be intimidating, and we wanted everyone to feel comfortable walking in and talking to company representatives,” Morris said. “The model is working well. We had several folks mention they came to the event because it was at the high school they attended.”

Monroe Area High School will be the location for the next regional job fair. The spring event will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

Morris said that plans are in the process so the Walton County event can “build on the success of the Newton job fair.”

Upon reflection of the latest event, though, Morris shared what she enjoys the most.

“My favorite part of the event is watching the smiling faces leaving the event with several new career options,” Morris said.