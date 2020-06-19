Newton County's new fire engine delivered

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Fire Services received a new fire engine Thursday, which was purchased with funds from the 2017 SPLOST.

The new engine has a six-person cab and features a 2020 Sutphen Monarch Pumper, a Cummins x12 500 horsepower motor, Allison 4,000 transmission, Hale QMax 1,500 gallons per minute pump and a 750-gallon booster tank.

The total cost for the engine was $609,689. It was purchased from the fleet line item on the 2017 SPLOST.

This is the first of three engines Newton County Fire Services is expected to acquire over the next year. These trucks will be replacing out-of-date models while also being assigned to stations 8, 4 and 2, which are currently in the process of being built.