Newton County trash collection center hang tags go on sale June 1

COVINGTON, Ga. — Hang tags required for use of Newton County's trash collection convenience centers during fiscal year 2022 will go on sale June 1.



The hang tags are required to use any of the County’s six convenience centers from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Each hang tag can be purchased for $165 at the Newton County Historic Courthouse or online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/273/Convenience-Recycling-Centers.

Tags are for use of Newton County residents only. A photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of Newton County residency (utility bill, copy of mortgage or lease agreement, or property tax bill) must be included with each purchase. Residents must also bring a vehicle registration for the vehicle they intend to use for the convenience centers which shows their license plate number.

The Newton County Historic Courthouse at 1124 Clark St. in Covington, is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Checks or credit cards only will be accepted at the Courthouse.

The current Fiscal Year 2021 hang tags will expire and not be accepted after June 30, 2021.

Newton County’s six convenience centers are located at: 2010 Adams Circle, Covington; 11575 Covington Bypass Road, Covington; 112 Oak Hill Road, Covington; 10545 Highway 36, Covington; 14656 Highway 36, Covington; and 70 Stone Road, Oxford. Each center is open Tuesday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.