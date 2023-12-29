Newton County Sheriff’s Office issues BOLO for missing juvenile

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has issued a BOLO order for Addison Poynter, a missing juvenile from Covington.

Poynter, 15, was last seen on the night of Dec. 27 after she left a note to her parents stating “she was going away for a while,” per the NCSO BOLO.

Poynter is described at 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with long black hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, pajama pants with yellow ducks on them and white crocs.

According to the NCSO BOLO, it is believed that Poynter’s last known location was in downtown Blue Ridge as of 7 p.m. on Dec. 28.

NCSO has also stated that they are working with the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office to locate Poynter. Sheriff Ezell Brown has also been in contact with Fannin County sheriff, Dane Kirby, per the NCSO BOLO.

Anyone with further information about Poynter’s whereabouts are urged to contact Investigator Alberto at oalberto@newtonsheriffga.org or by phone at 678-625-1429.











