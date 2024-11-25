Newton County Sheriff's Office graduates eight from the Welding Training Program

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, with its continual partnership with Action, Inc., graduated eight inmate residents from the Welding Training Program on Nov. 15, 2024.

The eight inmate residents who graduated from the Welding Training Program were: Phillip Jester, Jean Alix Predestin, Jovan Brown, Curtis Goss Jr., James Fuqua, Dexter Cherry, Kevin McMonagle, William Elliot and Jamarcus Simms. Through the NCSO’s Workforce Development Office, the inmate residents have the opportunity to become employed upon release from the Newton County Detention Center. The starting pay rate for the field of welding begins at $18-22/hour, and there are no caps on the pay welders can receive for their work.

“I am grateful for the continued partnership between the Office of the Sheriff and Action, Inc., which allows us to create positive opportunities for the inmate residents in our facility,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “The programs offered at the Newton County Detention Center are designed to equip these individuals with the skills and training they need to reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens. I want to congratulate each graduate of the Welding Training Program on their dedication and achievement. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my staff who continue to follow my vision. Additionally, I want to thank everyone who supported and encouraged these graduates throughout their journey — you played an essential role in their success.”

Sheriff Brown continued, “I would also like to express my gratitude to our guest speaker, Eric Dewayne, CEO of the Fellowship Training Institute, for his inspiring words of encouragement to the graduates. A special thanks to Chef Jai Johnson for catering our graduation ceremony and to Emonie’s Closet for providing clothing to each graduate.”

The inmate residents had the opportunity to participate in the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) Sheet Metal tests following the end of the program’s course. The WPS Sheet Metal tests are administered by an AWS Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) and graded on the following: a visual inspection of the welding coupon and a “bend test,” which tests the integrity of the welded coupon. All the graduates of the Welding Training Program passed the WPS Sheet Metal tests.

Additionally, the graduates received training certifications for the following: Welding, OHSA 10, Forklift Operator/Safety, Lean Six Sigma White Belt, CPR/First Aid/AED, Soft Skills, and Employability Ethics.