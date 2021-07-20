Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers police plan Back to School giveaway, supply drive

COVINGTON, Ga. — Local law enforcement agencies are working to make sure students in Newton and Rockdale counties are ready to return to class.



The first day of school for Newton County students is Monday, Aug. 2. Rockdale County students will begin their new school year just a few days later, Thursday, Aug. 5.

To help prepare students for the new year, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, July 24.

Starting at noon, the sheriff’s office and volunteers will hand out school supplies at Newton High School, located at 1 Ram Way in Covington, until 5 p.m., or until all supplies are given away.

In years past, the sheriff’s office offered other activities for the area’s youth, but due to the pandemic, only book bags will be handed out during this year’s event.

Students and families in need of clothes or other specific items are encouraged to register ahead of the event at www.fojmlive.org/event.

For more information about the Newton County event call 770-685-3390, or contact Susan Young by phone at 678-218-2423.

In Rockdale County, the Conyers Police Department recently announced it would be hosting Back to School Supply Drive in partnership with the Walmart located at 1436 Dogwood Drive.

“We are grateful for our partnership with Walmart to help Rockdale County students this year,” Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson said in a news release. “Walmart has supported us for many years during the holiday season, so co-hosting this new event is a great idea and initiative by Detective Chris Burns during the summertime as well.”

Wilson encouraged the public to donate supplies for Rockdale County Schools. He said any classroom essentials, pens, markers, folders, paper and other general supplies could be tossed into donation boxes set up at the police department, located at 1194 Scott Street SE; Conyers City Hall, located at 901 O’Kelly Street; and the Walmart on Dogwood Drive. The deadline for donations is Monday, Aug. 2.

After donations are collected, Wilson said the supplies would be take directly to Rockdale County Schools so the school system may distribute them as necessary.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Conyers Police Department, Wal-Mart, and all who donate to help ensure the children of Rockdale County have the school supplies needed for a successful school year,” Superintendent Terry Oatts said. “We are excited to see our students and families return to school on Aug. 5 and look forward to another great year.”