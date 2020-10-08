Data shows women voters outnumber men in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. — More women are registered to vote in Newton County than men.

There are 78,388 active voters registered to cast their ballot in Newton County, according to the Board of Elections, which is nearly three-quarters of the area’s population (111,744 as of 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau). Only 4,865 registered voters were considered inactive. More than 43,000 are women, and the remaining 35,000-plus are men.

Of the registered active female voters, 20,239 (47.03%) are Black, not of Hispanic origin, according to data from the board, and 17,509 (40.69%) are white. Nine hundred twenty-one (2.14%) are Hispanic, 271 (0.63%) are Asian or Pacific Islander, 68 (0.16%) are American Indian or Alaskan Native, 717 (1.67%) are other and 3,308 (7.69%) are considered unknown.

Of the registered active male voters, 14,603 (41.30%) are Black, not of Hispanic origin, according to data from the board, and 15,653 (44.27%) are white. Seven hundred twenty-six (2.05%) are Hispanic, 199 (0.56%) are Asian or Pacific Islander, 71 (0.20%) are American Indian or Alaskan Native, 518 (1.47%) are other and 3,585 (10.14%) are considered unknown.





Voters by district

Nearly 62,000 Newton County voters make up the 4th Congressional District. Only 16,469 fall under the 10th Congressional District.

Nearly 47,978 voters are registered in state Senate District 43, while just over 30,000 voters comprise state Senate District 17.

For state House of Representatives districts, there are 2,677 voters in District 109; 10,096 in District 110; 27,228 in District 112; and 38,387 in District 113.

As for Newton County Board of Commission districts and Newton County Schools districts, there are 15337 in District 1; 15858 in District 2; 17977 in District 3; 13315 in District 4; and 15901 in District 5.

All 78,388 Newton County voters fall under the Alcovy Judicial District.





Voters by county precinct

City Pond - 1,817

Town - 4,312

Almon - 4,958

Alcovy - 4,583

Covington Mills - 3,095

Brewers - 3,521

Brick Store - 2,603

Cedar Shoals - 2,816

Livingston - 4,567

Downs - 6,179

Gum Creek - 4,098

Beaverdam - 5,388

Leguinn - 2,165

Mansfield - 1,501

Newborn - 781

Oxford - 2,386

Rocky Plains - 3,624

Buck Creek - 4,812

Stansells - 4,940

Fairview - 2,944

Crowell - 4,940

Hub - 2,358





Advance voting begins Monday, Oct. 12. At the Newton County Administration Building, located at 113 Usher St. in Covington, residents may cast their vote from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30. Hours for Oct. 12-23 are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours for Oct. 26-30 are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday voting will be Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Porter Memorial Branch Library, located at 3612 Salem Road in Covington, will also serve as an advance voting poll location Oct. 26-30 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information or questions about the election, contact the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration at 770-784-2055 or visit co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.



