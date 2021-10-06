Newton board rejects longtime attorney's bid to lead new department

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some Newton commissioners expressed frustrations with Megan Martin’s former law firm and Martin herself before voting to reject her counter-offer to them for the job leading a new county legal department.

Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday, Oct. 5, to reject Martin’s request for a $195,000 salary, electric car and other items that District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders said totaled $255,000 annually.

The action allows the Board of Commissioners to reopen the application process for the position to lead a new county law department to replace Jarrard & Davis.

Sanders criticized Martin for not discussing a cease and desist order against the commissioner for her leadership of a fitness class earlier this year before the information was released to the media.

She then alleged Martin did not equally represent all commissioners, and was not capable of being county attorney without the backing of the Cumming-based Jarrard & Davis law firm.

The county has employed the firm since 2015 with Martin as its lead attorney for Newton County.

Sanders, who is Black, also said it was “not about color” but “capability and fairness” — a reference to most other applicants for the position being Black.

“It has nothing to do with Black or white,” Sanders said.

Henderson said he did not like Jarrard & Davis’ involvement when he was “falsely accused” in a case that alleged financial misconduct in recent years.

The FBI later returned documents related to an investigation into Henderson, who had been linked to alleged financial mismanagement an audit said was connected to Nelson Heights Community Center of which Henderson was a board member.

The Board of Commissioners hired Jarrard & Davis after ending a decades-long contract with Covington attorney Tommy Craig amid financial questions regarding the Bear Creek Reservoir project which ultimately was abandoned after more than a decade of development.

During discussion of Martin’s counter-offer Tuesday night, Henderson motioned to approve her hiring but wanted to include the rehiring of Craig to assist her in a number of areas — including finding a way to distribute more than $10 million in funds from the federal government for assistance to those harmed by losses related to COVID-19.

County officials have said they advised against releasing the funds until the federal government gives final guidelines for their distribution.

District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan then made a substitute motion to accept the counter-offer but without the addition of other attorneys. He said the Board needed to consider Martin’s hiring solely and consider additional legal assistance later.

However, the Board voted 3-2 against Cowan’s motion to accept Martin’s offer for hiring, with Sanders, Henderson and District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason voting to reject the offer.