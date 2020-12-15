Newton board adds days and hours to advance voting before Jan. 5 runoff

The Newton County Board of Elections voted today, Dec. 14, to include two additional days and add extra hours to previously scheduled days for advance voting before the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

The board voted to:

• Add Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newton County Administration Building as a voting day;

• Extend the hours of voting on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at the Administration Building until 5 p.m.;

• Add Monday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Administration Building as a voting day;

• Extend the hours of voting on New Years Eve, Dec. 31, until 5 p.m. at the Administration Building.

For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.



