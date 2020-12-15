By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton board adds days and hours to advance voting before Jan. 5 runoff
Runoff election advance voting
Voters wait to cast ballots before the polls close at the Newton County Administration Building today, Dec. 14, on the first day of advance voting before the Jan. 5 runoff election for Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. - photo by Tom Spigolon

The Newton County Board of Elections voted today, Dec. 14, to include two additional days and add extra hours to previously scheduled days for advance voting before the Jan. 5 runoff elections.

The board voted to:

• Add Saturday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newton County Administration Building as a voting day;

• Extend the hours of voting on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at the Administration Building until 5 p.m.;

• Add Monday, Dec. 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Administration Building as a voting day;

• Extend the hours of voting on New Years Eve, Dec. 31, until 5 p.m. at the Administration Building.

For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.