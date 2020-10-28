Newton already at June election vote total with one week to go

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County on Tuesday, Oct. 27, was nearing the number of votes cast during the entire June primary with a week to go before Election Day.

About 850 Newton County voters at a west Newton library joined almost 2,800 casting ballots at the county election office during Monday and Tuesday this week.

The in-person and absentee votes cast so far brought the total to about 27,500 — 35% of registered active voters — who have voted early before Election Day Nov. 3, said county elections board chairman Phil Johnson.

A total of 27,989 Newton residents voted absentee and in-person early and on Election Day in the June 9 primary, according to county election records.

County election officials saw early voters increase almost daily over 11 days at the Newton County Administration Building in downtown Covington.

The elections office opened a second advance voting location Monday, Oct. 26, at Porter Memorial Library in southwest Newton County.

Voters there on Tuesday, Oct. 27, reported waiting about an hour to cast a ballot.

Vickie Denny of Social Circle stood outside Porter library Tuesday as she waited for her sister, Patricia Daniel of Covington, to vote.

Denny said she opted to vote on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the administration building.

She traveled there in the morning, saw the line wrapped around the building, and returned in the late afternoon to wait in line for about an hour to cast a ballot, she said.

She added it was “well worth” the time spent in line Saturday because “hopefully it will get the right person” elected to lead the country.

“I’m hoping and praying that that happens,” Denny said, without disclosing whom she supported.

“I’m pushing everybody I can push who hadn’t ever voted,” she said. “You can’t say nothing if you don’t go vote.”

Daniel said she and her daughter had reviewed the lengthy ballot that included state Constitutional amendment questions and a special county election in addition to the presidential election and local, federal and state offices.

She said she wanted to make sure to cast her ballot this year because it was her responsibility as an American citizen.

“It’s my American duty to vote,” she said.