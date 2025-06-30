The News wins awards in GPA contests

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – The Covington News recently won seven awards in the 2025 Georgia Press Association (GPA) Better Newspaper and Advertising Contests. Award recipients were announced during the 138th annual GPA convention at Jekyll Island from June 19-21.

The News won three first-place awards in the Advertising Contests, receiving the top awards for the Full-Color, Newspaper Promotion and Signature Page. Additionally, The News received second-place honors in the Food and Newspaper Promotion categories.

In the Better Newspaper Contest, The News received second place in Division C for Headline Writing. Managing Editor Evan Newton took home a third-place finish in Multimedia Journalism for The News’ Facebook page.