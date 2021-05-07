The News launches mobile app

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington News, the longtime legal organ for Newton County and the area’s oldest newspaper, has launched a new mobile app, Editor and Published Taylor Beck recently announced.

The app, compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones, is available to download in the App Store and on Google Play.

“This is an exciting time for The Covington News,” Beck said. “Nearly one year after successfully bringing back a Wednesday edition of the newspaper, we’re thrilled to unveil our new app, where we’ll be delivering you the news like never before. The app will allow our current and future subscribers the ability to get their daily dose of The News wherever they might be.

“Since 1865, it has been The Covington News’ mission to keep its readers informed and up to date on the issues of Newton County. We believe this app will only help us in that mission and allow us to thrive in what has become a digital world.”

The app can be downloaded for free by any user, but users must have a subscription to fully utilize the app.

A subscription is only $5 per month.

Once the free app is downloaded to a user’s preferred device, Beck said current subscribers only need to log in with their subscription information to access all content.

An additional subscription is not required to use the app.

Users without a subscription will be limited to viewing only free content.