NCSS sets dates for item retrieval from schools

The Newton County School System has released a schedule for when parents can pick up items their child left behind during the school year.
Each school's principal will be notifying parents of the schedule for retrieving personal items from the school in the near future, as well as providing School Messenger calls with more detailed instruction. As for now, the general schedule is as follows:
May 18-20, 2020
Elementary Schools
May 19-21, 2020
High Schools - (Including distribution of items for Graduation by Jostens' staff)
- Eastside High School - May 19
- Newton High School - May 20
- Alcovy High School - May 21
May 20-22, 2020
Middle Schools
May 26-29, 2020
High Schools (Including distribution of diplomas)