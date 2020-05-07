NCSS sets dates for item retrieval from schools

The Newton County School System has released a schedule for when parents can pick up items their child left behind during the school year.

Each school's principal will be notifying parents of the schedule for retrieving personal items from the school in the near future, as well as providing School Messenger calls with more detailed instruction. As for now, the general schedule is as follows:

May 18-20, 2020

Elementary Schools

May 19-21, 2020

High Schools - (Including distribution of items for Graduation by Jostens' staff)

Eastside High School - May 19

Newton High School - May 20

Alcovy High School - May 21

May 20-22, 2020

Middle Schools

May 26-29, 2020

High Schools (Including distribution of diplomas)