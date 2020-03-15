NCSS notified that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19





The Newton County School System said in a Sunday post on its website that an employee has been diagnosed with coronavirus

From the website: "On Sunday, March 15, the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale Department of Health notified Newton County School System officials that an employee of the district who works at the Newton County Theme School was diagnosed with coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.



The Health Department is conducting an investigation and is working to identify close contacts of the employee and take every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of those individuals. The health department encourages individuals to stay home if you are ill and contact your doctor or health professional for more directions. It is also important that students remain home during the school closure to reduce the chance of coming in contact with individuals who are ill. We ask that all stakeholders—students, employees, parents and community members to please follow COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state and national health care providers.





Per our previous announcement, all schools are closed effective Monday, March 16 indefinitely. Schools and school buses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected during the school closure.



We will continue to post updates on our COVID-19 website and will communicate additional information with families and employees as it becomes available. Thank you."

School system spokesperson Sherri Davis said that parents have been notified by School Messenger call.

The Covington News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.