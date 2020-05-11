NCSS announces winners of 2020 Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System announced the winners for the district-level, 2020 Young Georgia Authors’ Contest over the weekend.

Each NCSS school was allowed to submit one entry per grade level for grades K-12 in the from of short stories, poetry, essays, journals, personal narratives, reports or other forms of original student writing. Once submitted, the pieces were then judged on four domains of the Georgia Standards of Excellence: ideas, organization, cohesiveness and language.

“Congratulations to each of the winners in the Young Georgia Authors contest,” NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey stated in a press release. “Writing skills are crucial, as the ability to write well can be the ticket to better grades and greater academic achievement.

“In addition, the ability to write well will be a key asset once students enter the workforce and begin their career progression. I commend these students for a job well done. Our school district definitely has some very talented writers and I wish them well in the next phase of competition.”

The winners will now advance to take on students in the Griffin RESA group, which includes the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike Spalding and Thomaston-Upson.

The full list of the 2020 grade-level winners for the Newton County School System — as well as their grade, school and title of work — can be seen below:

Kindergarten: Peyton Gaddy (Newton County Theme School) — The Lost Snake

1st Grade: Mary Claire Smith (Mansfield Elementary) — Rose and Victor

2nd Grade: Kately Lane (East Newton Elementary) — The Dragonslayers

3rd Grade: Jenna Lee Kalland (Oak Hill Elementary) — The Case of the Missing Sandwich

4th Grade: Jordyn Rich (Livingston Elementary) — Saving a Life

5th Grade: Alexis Stephens (Oak Hill Elementary) — The Boat

6th Grade: Harmony Moore (Veterans Memorial Middle) — Rebel

7th Grade: Demia Striggles (Veterans Memorial Middle) — Enough

8th Grade: Shaniya Desears (Veterans Memorial Middle) — What Friends are For

9th Grade: Gianna Paul (Alcovy High) — Haze and Flames

10th Grade: Lydia MacKenzie Bishop (Eastside High) — The Echoes of Your Room

11th Grade: Cameron White (Alcovy High) — Values of a Chick-fil-A Employee

12th Grade: Laura-Jean Dole (Newton College & Career Academy) — Catacombs of Remorse



