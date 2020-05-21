NCSS Announces Camp Ignite 2020 for Elementary School Students

The Newton County school system will be offering a virtual summer enrichment program, Camp Ignite!, for all elementary school students during the weeks of June 1-4 and June 8-11.

Camp Ignite! is designed to provide students opportunities to explore new subjects, learn new skills, and discover new interests in a positive and engaging learning environment. The camp courses are designed for rising 3rd-5th grade students; however, younger students are welcome to participate. Students may need extra support and supervision to ensure success.

During this Virtual Camp:

Students will have unlimited access to Camp Ignite courses through live daily classes via Zoom and uploaded tutorials.

Students and parents will be able to secure access to these innovative courses through our Camp Ignite! Canvas page via Clever.

Students will be able to conveniently register online, and all registration fees have been waived.

Students will have the ability to personalize their learning experience based on topics specific to their interests.

To participate, please complete the camp registration form online. Once registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email with a link for your student to enroll in the Camp Ignite! Canvas course.

During the camp dates, the course will also be accessible by clicking on the Camp Ignite! icon in Clever. Course supply lists, camp schedules and links for the virtual sessions will be posted on the camp’s Canvas page.

If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Kimberly Wilber, Gifted Education and RtI Coordinator, via e-mail at wilber.kimberly@newton.k12.ga.us.