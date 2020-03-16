NCSO will partner with local organizations, groups to help provide meals to children

The Newton County Sheriff's Office is planning to partner with local organizations to provide meals to children while Newton County schools are shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a weekend press release.

From the press release: In light of our school system closing due to the coronavirus, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of our children until school is back in session.

Many children rely on the lunch they receive at school, and as we work through this difficult time as a community, parents should not have to worry about how to keep their children fed.

“When our children are in need, we step in to help!” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “Many of these boys and girls are in - or have graduated - from our CHAMPS program. We are going to join forces with some of our community partners to make sure the children are fed!”

On Saturday, March 14, the Newton County School System announced its completion of an application to the Georgia Department of Education to continue to provide meals to children during the closure. The school system would like to begin providing meal service no later than Wednesday, March 18.

The school system will let our community know the locations and times for the meal service as soon as the application is approved.