NCSO, Newton County Boys & Girls Club provide essentials to Covington families

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Newton County Boys & Girls Club to provide essentials to the Covington community.

The NCSO, alongside various other local organizations, helped give out clothing, cleaning items, children’s toys and several other essential items to families at the Housing Authority of the City of Covington.

Nakita Williams, Newton County Boys & Girls Club Director, worked with the NCSO, Leadership Newton County and the Rotary Club of Covington to coordinate the event.

“I considered it a blessing to be able to assist the families of Newton County. Basic necessities will go a long way in meeting household needs during these challenging times,” Brown stated in a press release. “Thank you, Boys & Girls Club, for the services you have provided for so many years. I look forward to working with you on future endeavors.”