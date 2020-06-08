By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
NCSO looking for suspect involved in physical assault incident
Newton County Sheriffs Office-SIGN-WEB
The entrance to the Newton County Sheriff's Office

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying the suspect involved in a physical assault incident.

At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, an unidentified male suspect physically assaulted a victim in front of Susie’s Best Wings on Salem Road in Covington. The male suspect proceeded to leave the scene of the incident in a white Audi — possibly a sport utility vehicle

 (SUV) — with an unidentified female driver, as seen in the surveillance videos below. 

If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact NCSO Investigator Clinton French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429. You can remain anonymous!

Surveillance Video 1

Surveillance Video 2