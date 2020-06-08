NCSO looking for suspect involved in physical assault incident

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in identifying the suspect involved in a physical assault incident.

At approximately 9:09 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, an unidentified male suspect physically assaulted a victim in front of Susie’s Best Wings on Salem Road in Covington. The male suspect proceeded to leave the scene of the incident in a white Audi — possibly a sport utility vehicle

(SUV) — with an unidentified female driver, as seen in the surveillance videos below.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact NCSO Investigator Clinton French at cfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1429. You can remain anonymous!

Surveillance Video 1



Surveillance Video 2

