NCSO, community members recognize high school graduates in neighborhood parade

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, alongside various community members, recognized 17 Newton County High School graduates in a parade on Saturday, May 16, at The Enclave in Covington.

Community members present in the parade included the Newton County Fire Department, Newton County High School teachers and administration staff, Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey and staff, Newton County Board of Education Chairwoman Shakila Henderson-Baker, and District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz.

The graduates recognized in the parade were:

Kirsten Brown



Nicholas Archibald



Jazzmine Rockett



Aniya Young



Micah Bryant



Michael Bryant



Christin Brown



Quintorris Price



Chaniya Glass



Ciara Smith



Chelsea Frances



Porschea Johnson



Toddtray Booker



Isaac Thornton



Maka'ya Cushion



Roman Jacobs



William Morrison



“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and I commend all 2020 graduates for their academic achievement,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “We know this is not the ceremony you planned for; however, we hope this parade showed the amount of support you have in this community today, tomorrow, and years to come. We wish you all the best in the next chapter of your life. Congratulations, class of 2020 graduates.”