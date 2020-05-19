NCSO, community members recognize high school graduates in neighborhood parade

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, alongside various community members, recognized 17 Newton County High School graduates in a parade on Saturday, May 16, at The Enclave in Covington.
Community members present in the parade included the Newton County Fire Department, Newton County High School teachers and administration staff, Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey and staff, Newton County Board of Education Chairwoman Shakila Henderson-Baker, and District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz.
The graduates recognized in the parade were:
- Kirsten Brown
- Nicholas Archibald
- Jazzmine Rockett
- Aniya Young
- Micah Bryant
- Michael Bryant
- Christin Brown
- Quintorris Price
- Chaniya Glass
- Ciara Smith
- Chelsea Frances
- Porschea Johnson
- Toddtray Booker
- Isaac Thornton
- Maka'ya Cushion
- Roman Jacobs
- William Morrison
“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and I commend all 2020 graduates for their academic achievement,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “We know this is not the ceremony you planned for; however, we hope this parade showed the amount of support you have in this community today, tomorrow, and years to come. We wish you all the best in the next chapter of your life. Congratulations, class of 2020 graduates.”