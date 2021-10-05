MEET THE CANDIDATES: Susie Keck

Age:

- 66

Education Background:

- Roswell (GA) High School, DeKalb College, Retirement Plan Fiduciary T (CRPFT), Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), Fundraising Through Grants

Professional Background:

- 40-year career working with commercial builders and architects to create, manufacture, and install site specific flooring applications for new construction and upfits. My last 10 years were with Tarkett, a $3 billion company headquartered in France. Larger customers included, Delta, Coca-Cola, Center for Disease Control CDC, International Continental Exchange (ICE), Wells Fargo Bank and the University of Georgia.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

- In Covington, we have a beautiful small-town culture exemplified by our people and our town Square. I want to preserve that charm and sense of community. I want our city to continue to be an affordable, safe, welcoming, livable city for all its residents where all are welcome. Covington residents deserve to have their voices heard and be represented by leaders who are seasoned in their community as well as sensitive to their issues. I believe that I am that leader and have demonstrated those qualities over the last four years.

What do you believe is the biggest issue facing your municipality, and, if elected, how do you plan to address it?

- We have a number of issues facing our town today and I believe that one of the most pressing is managing community growth. Growth brings positive things to us but it also brings challenges. It is important to work toward growing and expanding Covington. Growth creates opportunities for employment and improves our economy. Planned growth furthers our economic and cultural goals and helps us develop well-rounded and healthy lifestyles. Economic growth can expand our tax base and aid in reducing individual taxes. On the other hand, growth presents us with challenges relative to congestion, traffic, parking and a higher cost of home ownership. It is important for our officials to strike a positive balance for everyone.

Finally, what do voters need to know about you?

- I have lived in Covington for 17 years and love this town. I feel fortunate to be a part of the community and want the best for all our citizens. I have lived up to the commitments I made upon taking office four years ago. The first was establish term limits for city council members, second was to eliminate the pensions for elected officials, third was to advance transparency of city government and finally to advance the trails and greenspace. All of these goals have been met. I have a strong and successful background in business, problem solving and operational activities through my work with some of the largest companies in the country. I also have a quick understanding of financial matters. I will use the skill set that I bring to the office to further goals of our community.





Editor's Note: Election Day is Nov. 2. Advance voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29. Read more about voting options and poll locations here.

