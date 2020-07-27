Mattress maker planning $21 million plant in Henry County

ATLANTA — A Utah-based maker of mattresses and pillows will build its first East Coast plant in Henry County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.
Purple Innovation Inc. will invest $21 million in a 520,000-square-foot facility in Henry County. The new plant is expected to create 360 jobs in the south side of metro Atlanta.
Purple Innovation was formed in 2015 by two brothers with extensive experience in materials science, Tony and Terry Pearce. It uses a patented gel technology — the Purple Grid — to provide support without sacrificing comfort.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome an all-American success story like Purple to the extensive list of advanced manufacturers using innovative technologies and skills to create in-demand products right here in Georgia,” Kemp said.
Joe Megibow, the company’s CEO, said Purple Innovation spent a lot of time searching for a suitable site for its first East Coast plant before settling on McDonough.
“It was important to find a community of hardworking and talented individuals who could help us bring the factory to life,” Megibow said. “The community of Henry County has proven that this is the right place to make our investment for Purple’s future.”
Purple sells its products directly to customers through its website, purple.com, and through wholesale partners and Purple showrooms across the country. The company is expanding to the East Coast to meet customer demand.
“Advanced manufacturing has always been an integral part of Henry County’s economy,” said Pierre Clements, chairman of the Henry County Development Authority. “Purple will be a great addition.”
The company expects the new plant to be fully operational next year.