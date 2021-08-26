Mansfield to qualify candidates for special election for city council seat

Newton County's two eastern cities may be comparable in size and geography but they are facing slightly different situations in their November elections.

In Mansfield, city officials have scheduled a special election for Nov. 2 to fill the city council Post 5 seat for a full four-year term after no one qualified for it by the Aug. 20 deadline, The seat has been vacant since the July resignation of Bryan Hale.

Qualifying will held at Mansfield City Hall at 3146 Hwy. 11 South from Sept. 7 through 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. A qualifying fee of $36 is required.

The last day a person can register to vote in the Municipal Special Election is Oct. 4. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If a runoff is needed, it is set for Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, incumbents Blair Northen in Post 3 and Austin Mitchell in Post 4 were the only candidates to qualify for their council seats and will be unopposed for election.

By contrast, the town of Newborn on the county's eastern edge has a more settled situation after all incumbents in the three city council seats up for election this year qualified for the election.

Mayor Gregg Ellwanger, Post 3 Councilman Wayne Sams and Post 4 Councilwoman Martha Ellwanger were the only candidates to qualify for their seats.

They will be unopposed — allowing Newborn to forego the cost of a Nov. 2 election unless write-in candidates qualify at the last minute, officials said.



