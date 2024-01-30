Man matching description of missing person found Monday

NEWTON COUNTY – A body matching the description of a missing Covington man suffering from dementia was found Monday afternoon.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said that a body matching the description of George Bryan was located near the Regency Place residence.

While NCSO confirmed to The Covington News that the body matched the description of Bryan, they cannot confirm the identity of the body until it is positively identified from the medical examiner’s office.

No foul play has been suspected.

A BOLO first issued on Saturday, Jan. 27 said that Bryan had walked away from his residence at 2 p.m. that day and did not return. The NCSO re-shared the BOLO on their social media platforms once again Monday morning.

When The News reached out to Newton County coroner Tommy Davis for confirmation, Davis offered the following comment.

“We don’t have anything to release at this time,” Davis said. “Our investigation is still active.”

This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.



