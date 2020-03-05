Man held in Gwinnett County homicide is suspected in another in Newton









A man jailed in the Tuesday death of a Gwinnett County woman is also the suspect in the death of a Newton County woman the same day.



According to a media release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Herrington Woods Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville shortly before 6 a.m. March 3 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Once on the scene, police found 36-year-old Jillian Myles-Walters deceased in the doorway of her home.



Authorities said others in the residence at the time were unharmed.

Arrief Mckenzie, 50, was identified as a suspect in the death. Police said McKenzie had a prior relationship with the victim.

At 6:52 a.m. Newton County authorities were dispatched to a report of a family fight at 110 Keyton Drive.

According to a Newton County Sheriff’s Office press release, responding deputies found 51-year-old Niki McKenzie laying unresponsive in the garage. According to the release, the coroner arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim.

Arrief McKenzie, who was not at the scene, was identified as the suspect in the death. A NCSO spokesperson said the victim and McKenzie were married.

McKenzie was taken into custody two hours later after being pulled over by a City of Dunwoody police officer on Interstate 285.

A Dunwoody police spokesman said McKenzie was traveling westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road at 8:47 a.m. when the officer saw him fail to maintain his lane and nearly sideswipe another vehicle. The officer checked McKenzie and discovered a homicide arrest warrant out of Newton County.

According to the spokesman, McKenzie was taken into custody without incident and later turned over to Gwinnett County police. He is currently being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail on murder and aggravated assault charges.

The Newton County case remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (678) 625-1400 and/or the anonymous tip line at (678) 625-1585.