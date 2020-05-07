Kiwanis Club, Rotary seek to give back

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Saturday, May 2, the Kiwanis Club teamed up with the Rotary Club of Covington to assemble and distribute packages that included food, clothing and other essential materials to non-profit organizations throughout the area.

The Covington Rotary Project seeks to give back to those displaced from their homes. They have previously received generous donations from Dollar General before teaming up with the local Kiwanis Club.

Through their ongoing efforts, the Rotary Club of Covington has donated thousands of dollars worth of items and essentials throughout Newton and Rockdale counties.