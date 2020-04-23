Kellye's Personal Fitness members rally together to support gym, owner

COVINGTON, Ga. — Members of Kellye’s Personal Fitness in Covington recently rallied together to raise $3,000 for gym owner Kellye Williams, who’s been forced to close the doors to her business due to COVID-19.

Williams has been worried about the future of her gym. After shutting it down to the public in response to COVID-19, she began posting online workouts and offering to rent out equipment to clients. However, questions remained about whether she could generate enough revenue to stay afloat.

Her KPF family decided it was time to step in and offer assistance.

“We wanted to help her as she has helped save all of us in our own way,” said Crystal Little, a client of KPF. “She is personally invested in all of our successes, both in the gym and in our lives. We wouldn’t be where we are if it wasn’t for her.”

Little and several of Williams' other clients banded together and raised $3,000 in just three days. Last Friday, they held a surprise social distancing parade to show their support for Williams before presenting her with the money.

Williams took to social media earlier this week to share her appreciation for the outpour of support she received.

“On Friday I was shown more love and support than I’ve ever received in my life!” Williams said in a Facebook post Monday. “As all small businesses are being affected, Kellye's Personal Fitness is taking a hard hit with the COVID-19 pandemic. I closed my doors over a month ago and it has been hard. So, my gym family pulled together without me even knowing and blew me away!”

Williams went to the gym last Friday to meet her friend, Audra Harwood, for a workout. But when she arrived, Harwood propped open the front door and informed Williams that she needed to see something outside.

“That’s when I noticed the parade of cars and golf carts coming down the street with tons of signs and my KPF family coming,” Williams explained. “I was so shocked!”

Photos from the drive-by social distancing parade can be seen below:

Kellye Williams, owner of Kellye's Personal Fitness. - Contributed photo



Contributed photo



Contributed photo

