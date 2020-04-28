Juvenile Court Judge Roberts passes away

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County Juvenile Court Judge Sheri Capes Roberts died Sunday from ongoing health complications five days before she was set to retire.

Funeral arrangements weren’t immediately made available.

Earlier this month, Roberts announced she would be retiring effective May 1 after serving on the bench of the Juvenile Court in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit for more than 10 years. Juvenile Court Judge Stanley j. Rhymer in Walton County appointed Jenny Simchick Carter, Roberts’ associate judge, to succeed her until Dec. 31.

Roberts, a Newton County native, became the Alcovy Circuit’s first female jurist when she was appointed to the Juvenile Court bench in 2009. She went on to establish a Family Treatment Court accountability court during her tenure, as well as the SHIFT Foundation.

She received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Georgia and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1993. Following graduation, she returned to Covington and opened a private practice.

Roberts earned a bevy of honors and appointments during her tenure, including a MacArthur Foundation Champion For Change Award and and an appointment to the Board of Directors of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.