Juneteenth march, demonstration planned for Friday on Covington square

The annual Juneteenth observance will be celebrated with a march and speeches in Covington.

Timothy Birt, who also organized a June 3 demonstration in Covington in response to recent police shootings in the U.S., applied and was approved for a permit for a Friday, June 19, event. Marchers will begin at New Hope Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m., travel along downtown streets to the and end at 8:30 p.m., Police Chief Stacey Cotton said.

Cotton said marchers were set to travel from the church at 2207 Brown St. along Brown and Clark streets to the Courthouse Square, where they will hear from speakers from about 6 to 7 p.m..

They will then return to the church by 8:30 p.m. via Monticello and Ivy streets, the chief said.

"We've worked with them on several routes," he said. "We feel like this is the least intrusive — trying to take everybody that we can into consideration that this might impact.

"We're not asking for complete street closures like we would on a big parade. Just block several blocks at a time."

"It would also depend on the size of the crowd, obviously," he said.

Juneteenth is an annual observance based on reports the last African-American slaves in the U.S. were in Texas and learned on June 19, 1865, they were legally freed two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them.



