Per Bryan Fazio, Newton County Public Information Officer:

"JUNE 5 JURY TRIAL WEEK CANCELLED:

If you received a jury duty summons in Newton County for June 5, you do NOT have to appear on Monday. If you have questions, contact the Clerk's Office, 770-784-2035.

Due to all cases on the trial calendar being resolved or requiring a continuance, Judge Zon has cancelled the jury trial week beginning Monday, June 5th."