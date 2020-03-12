Joint Statement from the City of Covington and Newton County Regarding COVID-19

City of Covington and Newton County officials met Thursday to create an action plan related to the COVID-19 virus Thursday.

The City and the County will work collaboratively and utilize all resources at their disposal to ensure normal operations and services continue as long as possible.

If the spread of COVID-19 makes its way to Newton County and Covington, essential employees for both government entities will continue to report to work in an effort to minimize any disruption in services. As the situation continues to develop, each agency will determine the best course of action to continue providing services and protecting the public and governmental employees.

Residents can expect to continue receiving the highest level of public safety services. Fire and law enforcement operations for both governmental agencies have mutual and automatic aid agreements, allowing the agencies to work outside their typical jurisdictions to not only help each other but all Newton County residents.

Governmental officials participated in a conference call with Dr. Audrey Arona, District Health Director for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Department.

Health Department representatives said the majority of patients will experience a mild illness and will be able to recover at home. With flu season winding down and allergy season ramping up, it is easy to mistake those symptoms for COVID-19. If an individual thinks they may have contracted COVID-19, they are urged to contact their primary care physician, the Centers for Disease Control (www.cdc.gov) or the Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale Department of Public Health’s website (gnrhealth.com) first. If individuals still have questions, they can contact the GNR DPH at 770-339-4260.

As issued from the Department of Public Health, all are urged to take the following steps at this time:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

City of Covington and Newton County Officials are and have been working to take steps to prepare our community during this time. Please continue to monitor the local news media, ncboc.com, cityofcovington.org and our social media channels for additional information.