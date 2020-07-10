Johnson family to start foundation in honor of late judge

COVINGTON, Ga. — The family of late Superior Court Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr., is in the development stage of creating a foundation in his honor, the family announced Friday.

Members of the family released the following statement to The Covington News:

"The family is appreciative of the tremendous support, kind thoughts, prayers and offers of charitable donations to commemorate Judge Johnson. The family will announce details about the foundation, honoring his life and legacy, at a public memorial service at a later date ... On behalf of the family of Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr., we thank you."

A tribute service for Johnson is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, followed by a public viewing from 3-6 p.m. in the Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr. Judicial Center in Covington. The service will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. It will be live-streamed on Vimeo.

Johnson died Wednesday, July 1., at the age of 61.